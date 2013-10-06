Bernie Sanders Exposes Koch Brothers and The Government Shutdown

The Koch Brothers, and many of the other billionaires, who are the only people Republicans truly represent, hate Social Security.

The problem is that, as Americans, you pay premiums throughout your working lives, and, upon retirement or disability, the money comes back to you in benefits.

The Koch Brothers, and their Republican servants want your benefits to come back to them, not you.

Enter our national treasure, Bernie Sanders.

Imagine how great this country would be, if every lawmaker had just half of the courage, integrity, and intelligence of Senator Bernie Sanders.

I’ve grown to vey much love this Independent lawmaker from Vermont.

He has no problem taking on and exposing the most corrupt individuals and organizations positioned in America today.

In this video from June 2011, Sanders takes on the infamous and all too powerful Koch Brothers…