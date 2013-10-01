America. Nice Economy You Got There. Be A Shame if Something Happened To It.

Why did the government shut down?
Obama Care involves private insurance marketplaces inside each state. It requires women's health care that Republicans believe is immoral.
Medical Bills Are the Biggest Cause of US Bankruptcies: Study
If your employer (or your partner's employer) doesn't offer health insurance, you're self-employed, or you're unemployed, your new option is state-based health insurance exchanges (click here).
Boehner cannot shut down Obamacare by defunding insurance companies. That's a lie, and here is how it works.
When you use the Health Insurance Marketplace, you'll ... see all the health plans available in your area. You'll provide some information ... to find out if you can get lower costs ... You'll learn if you qualify for lower out-of-pocket costs (click here).
With one Marketplace application, you can learn if you can get lower costs based on your income, compare your coverage options side-by-side, and enroll.
"Obama Care" provides a way for health insurance consumers to group together like union members to negotiate a fair price by January 1st.
It requires states to group consumers using the same kind strategy that provides private health insurance for government workers using private funds.
Low income families below 400% of the poverty line and under-age will have access to special programs.
The Marketplace will also tell you if you qualify for free or low-cost coverage available through Medicaid or the Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP).
After 2014, organizations with over 50 employees will pay a penalty of $2,000 or more per employee for failing to provide health insurance with a cost less than 9.5% of income capped at the poverty line (9.5% of $14,500 or $1,377.50 maximum).
If you have health insurance, you will have a deduction on your 2014 taxes that uninsured do not receive.
"Obama Care" does not pay for "free health care".