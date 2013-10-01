America. Nice Economy You Got There. Be A Shame if Something Happened To It.

Lying Boehner

Why did the government shut down?

Obama Care involves private insurance marketplaces inside each state. It requires women's health care that Republicans believe is immoral.

"Immoral" Women's Health Care

Boehner cannot shut down Obamacare by defunding insurance companies. That's a lie, and here is how it works.

Tea Party Primary Challenge

Taking Hostages to Block Health Care

"Obama Care" provides a way for health insurance consumers to group together like union members to negotiate a fair price by January 1st.

It requires states to group consumers using the same kind strategy that provides private health insurance for government workers using private funds.

Deadbeat Employer's Penalty Source

Low income families below 400% of the poverty line and under-age will have access to special programs.

After 2014, organizations with over 50 employees will pay a penalty of $2,000 or more per employee for failing to provide health insurance with a cost less than 9.5% of income capped at the poverty line (9.5% of $14,500 or $1,377.50 maximum).

If you have health insurance, you will have a deduction on your 2014 taxes that uninsured do not receive.

"Obama Care" does not pay for "free health care".