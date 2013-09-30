Energy Politics and Nuclear Incidents

Hiroshima

President Obama has been pursuing the acquisition and destruction of nuclear weapons and is engaging in a treaty negotiations with both Syria and Iran. This article is the history leading up to those events.

The United States became an oil exporting country in in the late 1890s with the discovery of vast oil deposits in places like Texas, Oklahoma, and Louisiana. This produces a cheap source of fuel for cars, trucks, trains, and ships.

Extensive oil deposits were discovered in Muslim dominated countries from 1908 to 1915. Most of the worlds ships are converted from coal to oil within a few years playing a roll in triggering the first World War.

Russia, the United Kingdom, and France gain complete control of Muslim oil fields during World War I, but the Russian Royal family is murdered by labor union organizers during nationwide protests. Frederick Koch earns $500,000 building petroleum processing facilities to produce fuel for the former Soviet Union while learning about the potential threat of labor unions.

Republicans outlaw Mexicans in 1929 and 2.5 million legal US residents and citizens are deported to "protect American jobs". Approximately 1 in 10 dwellings are abandoned by summer. The stock market collapses in October after banks extract money to make up for lost mortgage payments. This triggers the Great depression.

Perl Harbor is bombed by Japan in 1941 to protest US trade sanctions that cut off Japans' oil supply.

Democrats are a minority in Washington DC because of voter protest involving the Great Depression.

Republicans invent anti-communism movement in congress in 1946 by inventing fake foreign enemies.

Republicans start the Cold War in 1945 to win back Washington DC.

The world has a brief period when the US could have successfully advocated a nuclear weapons ban.

Instead, Truman drops atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki to prevent Soviets from splitting up Japan like what happened in Germany.

President Truman refuses to tell the Soviet Union about nuclear weapons because Republicans would interpret this as treason. This doesn't mater because Ethyl and Julio Rosenberg smuggle plans to Soviet spies.

The United States rapidly builds a large number of atomic weapons but has no obvious enemy. Republican advertising indicated the United States wanted to attack the Soviet Union.

Stalin concludes that the United States has hostile intentions. The soviet union conducts its first nuclear weapons test in 1949 and contemplates invading neighboring countries to prevent US invasion.

Republican Politics

The Soviet nuclear test creates an irrational wave of anti-Soviet political campaign activity. A revolution occurs in China at the end of World War II, and the new government adopts socialism. All of the worlds' super powers are now socialist.

Ho Chi Minh creates a provisional government that declares Viet Nam to be an independent nation in 1945. Truman sends military advisors in 1950.

Unscrupulous republican candidates manage to convince uneducated voters that China and the USSR are communist despite the fact that both have a socialist constitution just like the United States.

Napalm Attack

Troops are sent to Vietnam at the request of the French government when elections rigged by the US government trigger a revolution among people seeking independence. China and the Soviet Union pledge to oppose US intervention. The French government withdraws troops.

The United States overthrows the democratically elected government of Iran and installs a dictator that permits British Petroleum to avoid paying the same petroleum profit royalties as Saudi Arabia.

The United States finds out that Soviet rocket technology is advancing rapidly and pays $1.25 million to Lockheed to begin construction of the U2 spy aircraft. Groom Lake in Nevada is chosen as the test site, also known as Area 51.

Joseph McCarthy dies in 1957. The communist scare becomes crazy talk.

The "space race" begins with the launch of Sputnik. The Soviet Union can drop a nuclear weapon anywhere in the world within an hour. The DEW Line and nuclear bomber aircraft are rendered obsolete. United States missiles are limited to a few hundred miles, and the United States begins installing inferior nuclear missiles in and around Europe.

John Birch Society Anti Democracy Slogan

The John Birch society is founded by the Koch family to combat communism that does not exist in the Soviet Union and China. The constitutions of the Soviet Union and China are socialist just like the United States.

Stories begin to circulate about Soviet construction of missile silos that hold weapons that can reach the United States.

SR-71

The United States is unaware how far Soviet missile technology has advanced, and a U2 spy aircraft is shot down while attempting to take photographs of Soviet nuclear missile silos. The hypersonic stealth aircraft program begins, also known as Aurora or SR-71. The United States Air Force begins to harass people that observe the aircraft accusing them of having delusions about little green men.

Frederick Koch writes book titled “A Business Man Looks at Communism" condemning the Soviet Union. Frederick Koch is a chemical engineer with no formal education on political systems and does not know that the Soviet Union is actually socialist just like the United States and not communist.

US politicians deploy hundreds of nuclear missiles to UK, Germany, Turkey, Italy, and other European countries during the 1950s and aim them at locations inside the Soviet Union. Atomic weapons are also deployed in Asia pointing toward North Korea and Mainland China.

Cuba Missile Range Source

The Soviet Union is caught building nuclear missile facilities in Cuba. This is a political statement because the Soviet Union can drop nuclear weapons anywhere on the globe without installing anything in Cuba, but the United States cannot. The United States agrees to remove missiles from Turkey in exchange for the Soviet Union removing missiles in Cuba.

Excess illnesses near military bases, most of which comprise low income minority communities, are compiled by Mrs. Mary H. Waeik in 1964.

Leukemia:



Miscarriages:



Malformed Babies:



China conducts its first nuclear weapons test .

Reports indicating elevated leukemia rates exceeding 200% down wind of nuclear tests are ignored.

The United States ceases to install additional nuclear weapons in European countries after John Glen orbits the earth. Missile silo installation begins in the United States.

Soviet aligned politicians loose an election in Czechoslovakia and the Soviet Union invades to prevent installation of more US nuclear missiles.

1968 - A nuclear accident involving U.S. military craft over the Atlantic Ocean remains classified

1969 - A nuclear submarine sinks in San Francisco harbor as water pours in during maintenance.

1969 - A plutonium fire released radiation into the atmosphere near Denver, Colorado.

1970 - An underground nuclear test in Nevada blows radioactive steam into the air over Wyoming.

1971 - United States domestic oil production begins to decline; energy crisis begins

1971 - Five hundred gallons of radioactive coolant water spill into the Thames River near New London, Connecticut

1971 - 180,000 gallons of contaminated water is pumped into the ground and promptly and unexpectedly disappears.

1972 - An undetermined amount of radioactive plutonium was scattered in Pauling, New York

1972 - The West Valley, NY fuel reprocessing plant causes measurable contamination of Lakes Ontario and Erie.

The United States dominated world oil export and kept prices artificially low until OPEC countries cut off oil exports to the United States in 1973 in order to force an increase in oil prices a few years after US oil production began to decline.

1974 - A New Jersey company flushes radioactive water down toilets and a whistleblower receives a dose of radiation considered lethal

1975 - Significant amounts of radioactive coolant water are dumped into Guam's Apra Harbor.

1976 - United States sells Iran its first nuclear reactor and identifies almost a dozen sites suitable to begin uranium mining

1977 - The last US nuclear power plant to break ground begins operation in New Jersey

1978 - USS Puffer releases up to 500 gallons of radioactive water near Puget Sound in Washington.

Zbigniew Brzezinski with Islamic Terrorist

American intelligence services begin giving billions of dollars in aid to the Mujahadeen in Afghanistan to instigate hostility with the Soviet Union. Osama Bin Laden aids Saudi construction of Madrases (schools) used by the CIA to begin training terrorist 6 months before the Soviet invasion.

US military assistance in Afghanistan is intended to draw the Soviet Union into a war that will collapse the Soviet economy. The plan is to get even for Soviet invasion of Warsaw Pact nations like Czechoslovakia and Poland in Eastern Europe. The story of US intervention is popularized by the movie Charlie Wilsons' War.

1979 - A dam break dumps 100 million gallons of radioactive waste into water used by the Navajo Nation

1979 - Between 1968 and 1983 a uranium enrichment plant Erwin, Tennessee plant lost 234 pounds of highly enriched uranium

1979 - 17 nuclear transportation accidents release radioactive contamination.

1979 - The movie "China Syndrome" is released 12 days before malfunction at Three Mile Island

1979 - Extensive damage to Three Mile Island unit 2; no further US nuclear power plants will be commissioned; no fatalities

1 in every 4 people live in China shortly before the nation adopts "one child policy" as their population exceeds 1 billion people.

1980 - A 5.5 Richter earthquake at Lawrence Livermore National Laborator releases radiation.

1980 - A nuclear missile explodes in Damascus, Arkansas

1980 - Radioactive containers fall onto New Jersey's Route 17 and are noticed when the driver reaches Albany, New York.

1980 - The US almost issues a nuclear attacks of the Soviet Union because of a computer failure

1980 - Napalm is declared a war crime by the United Nations

1982 - International Nutronics in Dover, New Jersey contaminated sewer systems with radioactive waste

1983 - DoE confirms that tons of heavy metals and radioactive contamination had been released over the years at Oak Ridge, Tennessee.

1984 - An armored truck is parked on top of a Minuteman silo to prevent launch by a defective computer

1984 - Cincinnati, Ohio: DoE disclosed that 39 tons of uranium dust had been released into the atmosphere, 83 tons had been discharged into surface water, and 5,500 tons of radioactive and other hazardous substances seeped into the groundwater. In addition, 337 tons of uranium hexafluoride was found to be missing, its whereabouts completely unknown. In 1988 nearby residents sued and were granted a $73 million settlement by the government.

Ronald Reagan signs amnesty legislation granting permanent residency to millions of undocumented aliens, which reduces unemployment by creating more consumer demand. Unemployment drops further after Reagan begins spending Social Security savings to hire millions of government employees and contractors.

1986 - A truck carrying radioactive material on Route 84 in Idaho contaminates the Snake River.

1986 - The NRC revoked the license of RTI plant in New Jersey after bypassing a safety device causing a worker receiving a near-lethal dose of radiation.

1986 - Between 1944 and 1966 billions of gallons of liquids and gases containing plutonium and other radioactive contaminants are released around the Wanapum Indian reservation in the Columbia River Basin. Of the 270,000 people are effected and about 13,500 received 1,300 times the annual amount of radiation considered safe, and approximately 1,200 children receive massive doses.

1988 - Radiation Cesium-137 Sterilizers at Decatur, Georgia contaminate seventy thousand medical supply containers and milk cartons.

1988 - The Rocky Flats, Colorado atomic bomb manufacturing site was partially closed after radiation contaminated groundwater.

1988 - The National Research Council panel releases a report listing 30 "significant unreported incidents" at the Savannah River production plants. A fault running under the entire site allowed contaminants to reached a major source of drinking water for the southeast. Turtles in nearby ponds were found to contain radioactive strontium of up to 1,000 times the normal background level.

The Fall of the Berlin Wall

The economy of the Soviet Union collapses and it breaks up into treaty nations. Large amounts of plutonium and uranium become available on the black market.

Foreign aid is cut for the Mujahadeen, Au Qaeda and the Taliban, which are declared to be terrorists in order to hide US involvement in the Soviet collapse. A jihad is declared against the United States. Holy War with Islam begins.

1992 - USS Long Beach leaks radioactive cooling water into San Diego harbor, Pearl Harbor, and Puget Sound

1992 - The Sequoyah Fuels Corp. uranium processing factory in Gore, Oklahoma contaminated of the Arkansas River and groundwater. The company had known for years that uranium was leaking into the ground

1993 - The former Soviet Union reveals extensive nuclear contamination of the Arctic Ocean, including 19 nuclear reactors

1994 - Fire at a nuclear research facility on Long Island, New York released radioactive substances

1995 - Iran signs a contract with Russia's Ministry of Atomic Energy to build and fuel Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant

The former Soviet Union signs a treaty with Iran to build nuclear reactors.

1996 - Radioactive tritium and strontium ... were found to have contaminated groundwater ... in Upton, NY

1997 - A 40 gallon tank of toxic chemicals exploded, causing the release of 20,000-30,000 gallons of plutonium-contaminated water.

Osama Bin Laden carries out attacks on US embassies in Africa. The US carries out retaliatory attacks in Afghanistan and Africa a few week later.

1999 - US government offers medical care for thousands of contract workers injured at U.S. nuclear weapons facilities

1999 - Thousands of workers exposed to plutonium and other highly radioactive metals from the mid-1950s to late 1970s at Paducah Gaseous Diffusion Plant in Kentucky.

2013 - A report ... detailing numerous nuclear reactor problems ... at the McMurdo, Antarctica ... 438 malfunctions documented ...

2000 - U.S. Senator Mike DeWine (R-OH) led a field senate hearing that indicated medical professionals worked to fight government worker compensation claims.

2000 - Wildfires Hanford facility raise airborne plutonium radiation levels in Pasco and Richland to 1,000 above normal.

World oil production peaks and begins to decline in 2000.

Osama Bin Laden attacks and kills about 3,000 people in 2001.

The justice department classifies all Latinos as "Muslim Terrorists" shortly after the attack.

Construction of the Turkey-Iraq Oil Pipeline begins between immediately after $6 trillion in war debt begins to accumulates and the United States goes bankrupt for all practical purposes in 2005 after war debt empties the Social Security Trust Fund. The pipeline remains the primary target of sabotage and little oil is delivered.

Millions of low wage foreign born agricultural workers become undocumented as visa cost skyrocket from under $200 to over $10,000 as Bush forces foreign travelers to pay for post 911 border security after the government runs out of money.

Approximately the same number of people that died on 911 also die from food poisoning every year and almost 10 times as many are killed by gun violence.

Fracking is exempted from EPA regulation and stories about flaming tap water and radioactive livestock begin to circulate.

2003 - Half of all US electricity comes from nuclear power plants

2005 - A reactor leak at Braidwood, Illinois contaminates ground water.

2005 - Reactors at Buchanan, New York is found to had been discharging radioactive waste into underground lakes since 1974.

The Real ID Act of 2005 suspends constitutional rights for foreign visitors to the United States and bans drivers licenses for non-citizens.

California police earn $30 million in annual bonus checks from the sale of vehicles stolen from unlicensed foreign travelers from 2006 until 2011.

Mexicos' census goes from 97 million in 2000 to 113 million by 2010 as police criminalize foreign travelers while stealing their vehicles. Latin fertility rates are about the same as the US, so birth rate is not involved. Almost half the wealth of the United States is destroyed as undocumented immigrants flee the country and abandon 1 of every 10 dwellings.

2010 - 600,000 gallons of radioactive steam is released into the air at Buchanan, New York.

2010 - Reactor at Montpelier, Vermont is found to be leaking radiation into groundwater.

2011 - A massive earthquake causes unplanned coolant loss at Fukushima Daichi; radioactive iodine spikes in California kelp

2011 - Iran loads Bushehr Nuclear Plant and connects it to the nations' power grid

2012 - Unacceptably high levels of Strontium-90 are found to be leaking from Fukushima into the ocean

2012 - Iran reloads Bushehr power plant - plutonium can be chemically extracted for weapons production by 2013

Iran successfully sinks a ship using a cruise missile.

Syria discovers massive oil and gas deposits in 2011. Saudi Arabia responds to the news by sending death row inmates to Syria with weepons to overthrow the government in 2012.

US population stabilizes as infertility rates skyrocket and immigration ceases.

---------------------

