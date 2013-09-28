US 5th Circuit Court Grants Citizenship to 70 Million Illegal Aliens

Last week, the US 5th Circuit Court found that Article 314 of the Mexican Constitution was being used to deny citizenship to people with one US parent and one foreign parent born outside the United States. This is the official policy of Department of Homeland Security and US Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
Problem.
The Mexican Constitution has 130 articles. Not 314.
Now, after at least four deportations and a two-year detention over a period of some 20 years, a "legitimized" out-of-wedlock son born in Mexico to an American man and a Mexican woman has gotten a federal appeals court to hear his citizenship claim. And indeed, the New Orleasns-based 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals held in a Sept. 11 opinion (PDF), the claimed Article 314 of the Mexican Constitution relied on by the Department of Homeland Security to deport Sigifredo Saldana Iracheta doesn't exist.
"In both Saldana's case and other cases involving similar situations, DHS officers and the Administrative Appeals Office ('AAO') within DHS have relied on provisions of the Mexican Constitution that either never existed or do not say what DHS claims they say," the 5th Circuit states in its opinion, granting Saldana's petition for review of a DHS order.
California recently apologized for the illegal deportation of 1.2 million US citizens in 1929 during Mexican Repatriation, which comprised the occupants of about 10% of US housing at that time.
http://www.leginfo.ca.gov/pub/05-06/bill/sen/sb_0651-0700/sb_670_bill_20051007_chaptered.html
ftp://www.leginfo.ca.gov/pub/05-06/bill/sen/sb_0601-0650/sb_645_cfa_20060111_144058_sen_floor.html
http://www.leginfo.ca.gov/pub/07-08/bill/sen/sb_0051-0100/scr_58_bill_20070918_chaptered.html
http://www.leginfo.ca.gov/cgi-bin/displaycode?section=gov&group=08001-09000&file=8720-8723
That population of 1.2 million US citizens has expanded to about 40 million, or 1 in 3 people living in Mexico.
Approximately 400,000 US citizens were deported during the 1880s due to the Chinese Exclusion act. That population has expanded to approximately 30 million people living in Asia.