The Fed Orchestrates the Largest Redistribution of Wealth from Poor to Rich, The Left Blames The Free Market | Escape Velocity

Yesterday on CNBC’s “Squawk Box“, hedge fund billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller said of QE: ”This is fantastic for every rich person, … This is the biggest redistribution of wealth from the middle class and the poor to the rich ever.”
We are finally starting to get some commentary in the financial media about the enormous upward wealth redistribution being engineered by Ben Bernanke and the Federal Reserve.
For anyone who has been paying attention this statement shouldn’t come as a surprise. During this “recovery” the wealthiest 1% have captured 121% of the economic gains. How is it possible they received over 100% of the gains? Simple, everyone else has become poorer.
But while income inequality is arguably the worst it’s ever been, it is really just part of an overall trend that has been going on for a couple decades.
Here’s a chart put together by Mish showing the growth rates in real household income (click here).