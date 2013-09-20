Internet Crime Reporting

Alleged Internet crimes should be documented by collecting electronic evidence then reported to one or more of the following organizations.

The 1996 Interstate Stalking and Prevention act classified Internet harassment and intimidation as a federal crime.

The Interstate Communications act has been modified to include threat to reputation or extortion of "thing of value" by use of Internet communication.

The 1934 Telephone Harassment act has been modified to apply criminal penalties both to criminals and to organizations that knowingly run Internet communication systems that are used by others to commit crimes.

... by means of a telecommunications device knowingly ... utilizes a telecommunications device, whether or not ... communication ensues, without disclosing his identity and with intent to abuse, threaten, or harass any specific person; ... (E) makes repeated ... initiates communication with a telecommunications device, during which ... communication ensues, solely to harass any specific person; or

The Violence Against Women Act classifies the following information as protected under federal law.

(20) Personally identifying information or personal information

The term “personally identifying information” or “personal information” means individually identifying information for or about an individual including information likely to disclose the location of a victim of domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, or stalking, regardless of whether the information is encoded, encrypted, hashed, or otherwise protected, including—

