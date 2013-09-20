Internet Crime Reporting

Alleged Internet crimes should be documented by collecting electronic evidence then reported to one or more of the following organizations.
- http://www.ic3.gov/default.aspx
- http://www.ic3.gov/alliances.aspx
- http://www.ic3.gov/complaint/default.aspx
- http://www.dhs.gov/combat-cyber-crime
- http://www.fbi.gov/about-us/investigate/cyber
- http://www.justice.gov/criminal/cybercrime/reporting.html
The 1996 Interstate Stalking and Prevention act classified Internet harassment and intimidation as a federal crime.
(1) travels in interstate or foreign commerce or within the special maritime and territorial jurisdiction of the United States, or enters or leaves Indian country, with the intent to kill, injure, harass, or place under surveillance with intent to ... injure, harass, or intimidate another person ... or causes substantial emotional distress to that person, a member of the immediate family (as defined in section115) of that person, or the spouse or intimate partner of that person; or
(2) with the intent—(A) to ... harass, or place under surveillance with intent to ... harass, or intimidate, or cause substantial emotional distress to a person in another State or tribal jurisdiction or within the special maritime and territorial jurisdiction of the United States ...
... shall be punished as provided in section 2261 (b) of this title.
The Interstate Communications act has been modified to include threat to reputation or extortion of "thing of value" by use of Internet communication.
(d) Whoever, with intent to extort ... money or other thing of value, transmits ... any communication containing any threat to injure ... reputation of the addressee ... shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than two years, or both.
The 1934 Telephone Harassment act has been modified to apply criminal penalties both to criminals and to organizations that knowingly run Internet communication systems that are used by others to commit crimes.
... by means of a telecommunications device knowingly ... utilizes a telecommunications device, whether or not ... communication ensues, without disclosing his identity and with intent to abuse, threaten, or harass any specific person; ... (E) makes repeated ... initiates communication with a telecommunications device, during which ... communication ensues, solely to harass any specific person; or
(2) knowingly permits any telecommunications facility under his control to be used for any activity prohibited by paragraph (1) with the intent that it be used for such activity,
shall be fined under title 18 or imprisoned not more than two years, or both.
The Violence Against Women Act classifies the following information as protected under federal law.
(20) Personally identifying information or personal information
The term “personally identifying information” or “personal information” means individually identifying information for or about an individual including information likely to disclose the location of a victim of domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, or stalking, regardless of whether the information is encoded, encrypted, hashed, or otherwise protected, including—
(C) contact information (including a postal, e-mail or Internet protocol address, or telephone or facsimile number);
(D) a social security number, driver license number, passport number, or student identification number; and
(E) any other information, including date of birth, racial or ethnic background, or religious affiliation, that would serve to identify any individual.
