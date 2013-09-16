The Constitution Has A Whites Only Clause

California Law enforcement officers are assaulting unarmed pregnant women at gunpoint that appear to have brown skin. Pregnant minorities trying to breath air with someones entire body on their neck counts as resisting arrest.
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — A California woman has been awarded $250,000 in damages after being thrown to the ground and hogtied by California Highway Patrol officers while she was pregnant.
She and her nine-month-old son have since moved out of Southern California.
Officers claimed Gaglione raised her arms in a threatening manner before they cut off her air supply.
Gaglione was charged with resisting arrest and driving with a suspended license, but charges were dropped after the CHP video tape reveled that the officers were lying.
Officers Hernandez and Martinez put their entire body weight on Ms Gaglione's neck and hogtying her while another officer watches.
The response by California Highway Patrol supervisors was to immediately authorize payment for Ms Gaglione of $250,000 to shut her up and drop false charges after supervisors viewed the video recording that demonstrates how officers cut off Ms Gagliones air supply while hogtying her after she notified officers she was pregnant.
California Penal Code 118.1. Every peace officer who files any report ... known to be false ... is ... punishable by imprisonment ...
Young woman was pulled over ... Because of rush hour traffic noise, she did not hear clearly what she was directed to do.
The police report stated falsely that after exiting the car, she was talking incoherently even though she said nothing except being pregnant, and that she was hogtied because she was flailing her legs, which she clearly did not. She is charged with evading and resisting arrest.
This video and the fact that these officers have not been disciplined means California law enforcement officers have been instructed to slam pregnant immigrants onto the ground and hogtie them before turning them over to INS.
If the police stop me, they will steal my car again. But if they steal it, I will buy another because I need one.
What transformed our police into Storm Troopers?
Federal Funding.
Genocide means any of the following acts on a national, ethnic, racial or religious group:
These California Highway Patrol officers most likely arrested Ms. Gaglione on "Suspicion of Driving While Mexican" and thought they were going to deport her before she gave birth. That is the most likely reason why officers lied by saying Ms Gaglione had no drivers license.
The Real ID Act repeals habeas corpus jurisdiction over deportation orders ...
The Real ID Act bans drivers licenses for foreign citizens traveling American roadways ...
United States Court of Appeals, Ninth Circuit, February 2007
You have no civil rights if you have brown skin.
- The justice department has classified Latinos as "Muslim Terrorists".
- Federal immigration officials are arresting and deporting thousands of U.S. citizens every year.
- HOUSE REPUBLICAN CALLS FOR DEPORTATION OF U.S. CITIZENS ....
- Over 4,000 US citizens were illegally detained or deported in 2010 ...
- Rape, Abuse, and Death Common at Immigration Detention Centers ...
- Cops Can Confiscate Money and Property From Law Abiding Citizens ...
CHP sure worked fast to pay her off so they could avoid judicial questions about civil rights violations.
- Jakadrien Turner, 15, was deported to Colombia ...
- A Minneapolis man was arrested by federal immigration agents who sought to have him deported even though he is a U.S. citizen ...
- ... cases classified as "Muslim Terrorists" by the Justice Department include Latinos ...
- ICE ignored records showing that a man with mental illness was born in North Carolina before deporting him ...
- In their zeal to crack down on undocumented immigrants, federal immigration officials are arresting and deporting U.S. citizens ...
- ... immigration detention center hold nearly all black and brown people ...
- Arpaio and his administrators have consistently used unconstitutional racial profiling to target Latino residents ...
- Eduardo Caraballo, a U.S. citizen born in the United States, was detained on suspicion of being an illegal immigrant ...
- Half of all people arrested by federal immigration authorities were never convicted of any crime ...
- 2 million U.S. citizens and legal documented residents were deported while property was unconstitutionally seized and sold ...
Article restored from original after being collapsed in January 2013.
UPDATE. The following information is provided for all of those people that got a failing grade in US history and high school civics (click here):
1790 - Congress adopts uniform rules so that any free white person could apply for citizenship after two years of residency.
1857 - Dred Scott decision declared free Africans non-citizens (Lincoln deports hundreds of thousands to Giana, Honduras, and Liberia).
1868 - African Americans gained citizenship with 14th Amendment (deportation stops).
1882 - Chinese citizenship banned in U.S. All asian women officially classified as prostitutes to criminalize in states like California in order to use criminal records to justify deportation.
1902 - Chinese Exclusion Act renewed indefinitely.
1917 - Immigration Act provided for literacy tests for those over 16 and established an "Asiatic Barred Zone," which barred all immigrants from Asia.
1922 - Japanese made ineligible for citizenship (one of the triggers for Pearl Harbor attack).
1924 - Quotas changed to 2% of each nationality (race) based on numbers in US in 1890. Banking failures begin.
1929 - The annual quotas of the 1924 Act are made permanent. Great Depression begins when 2.4 million legal residents and US citizens of Mexican descent are deported.
1943 - China's quota set at a token 105 immigrants annually.
1950 - All aliens required to report their addresses annually (creates "undocumented immigrants").
1952 - Japan's quota was set at 185/year. China 105/100; other Asian countries 100/year. White European quota was set at 85% of all immigrants.
The primary enforcement for immigration enforcement has always been state and local law enforcement except within in the border zone between the US and Mexico.