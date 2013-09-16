The Constitution Has A Whites Only Clause

Ms Gaglione

California Law enforcement officers are assaulting unarmed pregnant women at gunpoint that appear to have brown skin. Pregnant minorities trying to breath air with someones entire body on their neck counts as resisting arrest.

Officers Hernandez and Martinez put their entire body weight on Ms Gaglione's neck and hogtying her while another officer watches.

The response by California Highway Patrol supervisors was to immediately authorize payment for Ms Gaglione of $250,000 to shut her up and drop false charges after supervisors viewed the video recording that demonstrates how officers cut off Ms Gagliones air supply while hogtying her after she notified officers she was pregnant.

Young woman was pulled over ... Because of rush hour traffic noise, she did not hear clearly what she was directed to do. The police report stated falsely that after exiting the car, she was talking incoherently even though she said nothing except being pregnant, and that she was hogtied because she was flailing her legs, which she clearly did not. She is charged with evading and resisting arrest. Watch on YouTube

This video and the fact that these officers have not been disciplined means California law enforcement officers have been instructed to slam pregnant immigrants onto the ground and hogtie them before turning them over to INS.

What transformed our police into Storm Troopers?

Federal Funding.

CHP Reacting to the News

These California Highway Patrol officers most likely arrested Ms. Gaglione on "Suspicion of Driving While Mexican" and thought they were going to deport her before she gave birth. That is the most likely reason why officers lied by saying Ms Gaglione had no drivers license.

You have no civil rights if you have brown skin.

CHP sure worked fast to pay her off so they could avoid judicial questions about civil rights violations.

UPDATE. The following information is provided for all of those people that got a failing grade in US history and high school civics (click here):

The primary enforcement for immigration enforcement has always been state and local law enforcement except within in the border zone between the US and Mexico.