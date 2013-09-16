Request to Sally and Tyler to Advocate a New Feature

Newsvine has a growing problem with censorship that has degenerated into a holy war involving Point Of View (POV). Advertisements for paid bloggers began at about the same time several of my articles were flagged and removed for no reason after organized attacks began.

There is no excuse for why member of one nation should be able to censor information for nations where they are not members. Past information indicates it takes 5 flag actions to censor an article no mater how many votes it has. That is how Newsvine currently functions, and that is being exploited for hostile purposes.

This hostile activity is wrecking Newsvine because three features are missing.

Votes should be used to block inappropriate flag actions so that articles are only censored when flags exceed votes.

Articles should not be censored in nations where the author is a member (administrators should deal with that).

The flag feature should be disabled for 72 hour cooling off period for any users' account that has been used to flag an article that has a significant number of votes.

The "nations" feature needs to be modified to not censor flagged articles in the nations where the author is a member. Flagging often occurs due to POV and nations usually have members where POV are compatible. Nation administrators should settle censorship disputes among their own members.

Flagged articles should remain visible on the Newsvine front page where accounts are members of the same nations that the author is a also a member. Flagged articles should only be blocked inside nations when members of the nation have also flagged the article.

Censorship inside nations should only occur if the author has been blocked when the article is also flagged or when nation members have flagged the article. Flagged articles should be removed from public view, but not from nations where the author is a member.

Flagged articles need a feature that will temporarily block the flag feature for all accounts that flagged an article when when several nation administrators indicate the flag was inappropriate inside their own nations (72 hours).

Temporarily disabling the flag feature when nation administrators object will ensure the flag feature is used responsibly without over-working newsvine staff. Making flagged articles visible to nations where the author is a member will facilitate discussion and appropriate action without violating privacy.

These changes will allow nation administrators to do their jobs without causing any additional hostility.

The CoH needs to be modified to indicate not to tell others when you have flagged an article. This process needs to be anonymous.

These changes will facilitate more productive discussions by managing POV.

The following kinds of advertisements began at about the same time that the problem began.

is looking for a

Category:

Right Pundits is looking for ideologically committed writers to focus on hot button issues that matter to a broad spectrum of conservative readers. Must have a keen interest in the 2010 mid-term elections and follow breaking news regularly.

All new participants write pro-bono articles which can transition into an independent contractor situation later depending on your level of participation and reader interest in your articles.

Right Pundits is a highly-visible, high traffic site which is a world-recognized news provider to MSN, Google News, and Bing News. We are linked by all the major mainstream news organizations and political blogs.