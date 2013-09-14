How to make money with gold

Instructions:

Wait until republicans outlaw Mexicans - then buy gold like crazy Wait until democrats decrimininalize Mexicans - then sell sell sell ! ! !

Seriously.

Gold skyrocketed so high during Mexican Repatriation to the point that FDR had to eliminate the gold standard.

Nixon collapsed the economy by decriminalizing gold in 1973 and stepping up deportation.

Gold collapsed during Reagan's immigration amnesty in the 1980s.

Gold skyrocketed again after the Real ID Act in 2005.

Gold began to collapse again after Obama halted immigration enforcement in 2012.

-- update --

Noticed comments from a couple of trolls that tried to deny that the following happened.

President . . . . . Unemployment Change . . . . . Immigration Policy

Harding ( R ) . . . .+0.3%/yr ( collapse ) . . . . . . . . . .Anti-immigration

Hoover ( R ) . . . . +2.5%/yr ( collapse ) . . . . . . . . . .Anti-immigration

Truman (D) . . . . -0.15%/yr (better) . . . . . . . . . . Pro-immigration

Eisenhower ( R ) . +0.3%/yr ( collapse ) . . . . . . . . . Anti-immigration

Johnson (D) . . . .-0.4%/yr (better) . . . . . . . . . . . .Pro-immigration

Nixon ( R ) . . . . . . +0.3%/yr ( collapse ) . . . . . . . . .Anti-immigration

Regan (R) . . . . . . -0.2%/yr (better) . . . . . . . . . . . Pro-immigration

Bush I ( R ) . . . . . .+0.5%/yr ( collapse ) . . . . . . . . . Anti-immigration

Bush II ( R ) . . . . . . 0.2%/yr ( collapse ) . . . . . . . . . . Anti-immigration

The price of gold always goes up when unemployment goes up.