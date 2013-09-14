Muslims Hate America - Bullshirt !

This is the third article in a series about Conservative Social Engineering (CSE).
The fact that the Taliban, the Mujahadin, and Au Qaeda were US allies was top secret until the morning of September 11, 2001.
"What is most important ... The Taliban or the collapse of the Soviet empire? Some stirred-up Moslems or ... the end of the cold war? …That secret operation was an excellent idea ... drawing the Russians into the Afghan trap ... "
- Carter’s National Security Adviser Zbigniew Brzezinski regarding how he started the Soviet-Afghan war in 1979
National Security Advisor Zbigniew Brzezinski visited Afganistan in 1979 and met with Bin Laden and even took a picture with him.
Carter’s National Security Adviser, Zbigniew Brzezinski confirms that it was the US and not the Soviet Union which started the war with Afghanistan.
Osama Bin Laden's career began with foreign aid from Jimmy Carter that was used to start that war between Afghanistan and the Soviet Union in the late 1970s.
Amply documented, but rarely mentioned in 9/11 news reports, the "Islamic Militant Network" (the forerunner of Osama bin Laden’s Al Qaeda), was actually created during Jimmy Carter’s presidency (1976-1981).
CIA-sponsored guerrilla training was integrated with the teachings of Islam. Madrasas were set up by Wahabi fundamentalists financed out of Saudi Arabia.
Carter's aid was enough to sustain a small regional war holy with the Soviet Union that was promptly linked to the United States as word spread across the Middle East among religious fundamentalist recruiters.
Ronald Reagan CIA gave $3 billion to Osama Bin Laden. Reagan's aid package escalated to include anti-aircraft rockets, anti-tank rockets, plus training to build Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) that were used against our own troops during our current war in Afghanistan. This started a full blown war with the Soviet Union, and it was impossible to ignore the fact that the US was involved.
The movie Charlie Wilson's War explained the basic details about how Reagan overthrew the Soviet Union, but the movie omitted the crucial roll played by Carter in starting the war.
Osama Bin Laden, the Taliban, the Mujahadin, and Au Qaeda were all US allies until the Soviet Union collapsed.
Reagan and Bush Sr reclassified our allies as "terrorists" and cut off diplomatic ties to hide US involvement in the overthrow of Soviet Union.
What did Osama Bin Laden want from the US? Foreign aid to build roads, schools, and hospitals in Afghanistan to repair the damage our war caused, and a promise to not destroy any other Muslim countries.
While the Soviet Union may not have known that the United States was responsible for the overthrow of their government, Osama Bin Laden fully appreciated how he had been used by the United States.
On August 7, 1998, two car bombs exploded at the American Embassies in Nairobi, Kenya, and Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, killing 224 people and wounding more than 5,000 others. It took about 5 minutes to figure out who was responsible and about 2 weeks to move the ships.
U.S. missiles pound targets in Afghanistan, Sudan - Clinton: 'Our target was terror' - August 21, 1998
America has destroyed almost every Muslim nation in the Middle East for politics or for profit.
President Eisenhower overthrew the government of Iran in 1953.
Mohammad Mosaddegh was elected prime minister of Iran in 1951 and nationalized oil production infrastructure.
In 1948, Venezuela signed a fifty-fifty oil profit-sharing agreement; in Saudi Arabia, ARAMCO was to do the same two years later. In Iran, the perceived injustice of the 1933 agreement remained a festering sore ... resulting in elections and nationalization of Iranian oil in 1951 ...
The CIA's covert intervention in 1953 — codenamed TPAJAX — preserved the Shah's power and protected Western control of a hugely lucrative oil infrastructure by eliminating the democratically elected government of Iran.
Because of Carter's involvement in Afghanistan and Eisenhower's involvement in Iran, the Soviet Union signed treaties to build nuclear power plants in Iran. There are an infinite number of less expensive ways to boil water that don't produce plutonium that is required to build nuclear weapons.
The Islamic Republic of Iran signed the Bushehr contract with Russia in 1995 and now controls operation of the nuclear power plant.
Iran has fully functional anti-ship cruz missiles.
