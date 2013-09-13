Evil Empires of Russia and China - Bullshirt

This is the second article in a series about Conservative Social Engineering (CSE).
As Americans, we have heard about the evils of Communism in China and Russia for about a century, and it turns out that China and Russia are now supporting countries that hate us, like Syria, Iran, and North Korea.
Communism: all private property is prohibited, all property is owned by the government, workers are assigned according to need, and resources are provided according to need (click here).
Lets see what the following document says about the Soviet Union (Russia).
The Union of Soviet Socialist Republics is a socialist state of workers and peasants.
The right of citizens to personal ownership of their incomes ... houses ... inheritance ... is protected by law.
- Constitution, United Soviet Socialist Republics (click here)
Russia is socialist, not communist, so Russian citizens own private property and run private enterprises just like in the United States.
The socialist system is the basic system of the People's Republic of China.
The National People's Congress and the local people's congresses at various levels are constituted through democratic elections.
The State, in accordance with law, protects the rights of citizens to private property and to its inheritance.
So China is also socialist. Not communist.
What other country is socialist?
We the people ... in order to ... promote the general welfare ... do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.
It turns out that socialism first started in the United States, that all of the worlds' superpowers are socialist (or have been), and that communism only exists in fiction.
Who started the Cold War by demonizing socialism and demanding war with the Soviet Union and China based on fiction?
Koch wrote in A Business Man Looks at Communism, that he found the Soviet Union to be "a land of hunger, misery, and terror".
Between 1929 and 1932, Fred C. Koch (1900 – 1967) was paid $5 million dollars by Stalin’s Soviet ... $5 million in 1932 is equal to $80 billion today
The Red Scare began in 1947 and Fred C Koch formed the John Birch Society in 1958 a year after the Red Scare ended in 1957 to continue stirring up hatred aimed at destroying communism that doesn't actually exist.
Wealthy people used their wealth to influence journalism, publishing companies, broadcasting, and elections to alter public opinion by creating artificial fear of fictional countries.
Why are wealthy people laser-focused on eliminating socialism, including undermining the US Constitution?
On Thursday, February 23, 1917, women workers let factories ... to protest ... on International Women's Day ...
An estimated 90,000 women ... shouting "Bread" and "Down With the Autocracy!" and "Stop the War!"
The following day, more than 150,000 men and women took to the streets to protest. Soon more people joined them and by Saturday, February 25, the city of Petrograd was basically shut down -- no one was working.
The Russian Revolution was a nation-wide labor strike, and labor unions suddenly popped up out of nowhere and took complete control of the Russian government virtually overnight.
The right to individual and collective labor disputes with the use of means of resolution thereof established by federal law, including the right to strike, shall be recognized.
Section 1, Chapter 2, Article 37, Paragraph 5, Constitution of the Russian Federation
So it turns out that the Cold War was begun by the wealthy so they can outlaw the kind of government described in Star Trek because they believe that is the only way to protect their wealth (click here).