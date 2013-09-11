Newsvine

Corruption Watch: Here Comes Citizens United 2.0

Seeded by Crackhead Awards
Seeded on Wed Sep 11, 2013 8:04 PM
Mark October 8 on your calendar – that’s when the Supreme Court will hear arguments in a case that’s being called Citizens United 2.0.

The case, McCutcheon v. Federal Election Commission, will test the constitutionality of limits on individual donations to candidates, parties and PACs. Under current law, a person can give up to $46,200 for federal candidates and $70,800 for parties and independent committees during a two-year election cycle.

With the support of the Republican National Committee, Shaun McCutcheon, a wealthy conservative donor from Alabama, is challenging the limits, arguing that they’re “unsupported by any cognizable government interest.”

