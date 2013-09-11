Republicans Freed the Slaves - Bu!!$hit

This is the first installment in a series of articles covering Conservative Social Engineering (CSE) involving US History. This story begins in Liberia. Fully supported by references we can use to start a debate.
Lincoln was unable to incarcerate, deport, or otherwise "ethnic cleanse" African Americans from America after the Civil War only because he was murdered (click here).
President Lincoln was elected to protect American wages by deporting African American slaves (click here).
Lincoln never advocated civil rights for minorities during his lifetime: that was not his plan (click here).
"I as much as any other man am in favor of having the superior position assigned to the white race ..."
Lincoln's real plan? Slaveowners paid for deportation or destruction of their property in order to protect wages for whites (click here).
After the Civil War began, the Republican plan switched to freeing slaves in order to deprive critical resources to southern states (click here).
White citizens objected to a minimum wage of $0 because that threatened their income. The Republican party was formed mostly by renegade Democrats in 1854 that demanded higher wages for working class people in northern industrialized states a few years before the Panic of 1857 (click here).
"Not only was the decline in the real income of native workers large, but it persisted for nearly a decade. The worst phase of their depression came during 1853-1855. Those were years of substantial decline in the nonagricultural demand for labor, with sagging wages and widespread layoffs in construction, iron, and lumber."
Robert William Fogel, Without Consent or Contract: The Rise and Fall of American Slavery (New York: W. W. Norton, 1989).
The intent among voters in the 1850s was that people working for free will depress wages for people that want to get paid. Voters did not care about civil rights when Lincoln was elected.
Our Civil War began after slave states became a minority in congress because voters in those states established some of the first labor laws that prohibited anyone from working for free.
Abraham Lincoln modified his plan and refused to pay for confiscated "property" after Confederates invaded northern states. The Emancipation Proclamation was nothing more than revenge for the Battle of Gettysburg.
The nickname "Grand Old Party" did not get attached to Republicans until 1888. Previously, the nickname had been used by Southern Democrats (click here).
Emancipation became possible only because of the Panic of 1857. Lincoln was elected after financial collapse, caused by speculators at the end of the Crimea War, was used to justify an ethnic cleansing campaign by the Republican party. Lincoln's assassination put a halt to those plans.