Harvesting Blood From Limpets for a Cancer Vaccine

Susan Hassler: Sometimes new medical technology comes from very unexpected places. In Southern California, researchers have found a way to grow an unusual marine snail that may play a major role in the vaccines of the future. Lauren Sommer went to explore this unique laboratory site.

Lauren Sommer: When you think of cancer treatment, this probably isn’t the scene you’d imagine. But this rocky strip of land in Port Hueneme in Southern California is home to a unique medical facility.

Brandon Lincicum: So, what you’re seeing right now is—this is our primary production seawater system. Essentially, we pump nutrient-rich seawater right over here from the port.

Lauren Sommer: Brandon Lincicum is the aquaculture manager for Stellar Biotechnologies. We’re standing next to large tanks just a stone’s throw from the Pacific Ocean.

Brandon Lincicum: Take a look at some of these guys. Okay, so, this is what you’ve been waiting to see. This is Megathura crenulata right here, the giant keyhole limpet.