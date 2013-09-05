Lost for a smart remark to see off your enemies? Unable to deliver that killer insult? Put an end to unscriptural restraint with the amazing Biblical Curse Generator, which is pre-loaded with blistering smackdowns as delivered by Elijah, Jeremiah and other monumentally angry saints. Simply click the button below, and smite your foes with a custom-made curse straight out of the Old Testament!
Biblical curse generator
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Thu Sep 5, 2013 12:49 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment