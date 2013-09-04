People That Oppose Bombing Syria Wear Tin Foil Hats

News outside the United States is sometimes substantially different than our own.

Russia and China have been taking sides with credible news reports about the involvement of United States allies in the Middle East for decades.

The articles listed above are from credible newspapers with photographs or other substantial proof that indicate the United States is responsible for loosing control of chemical weapons that were delivered to United States allies in the middle east.

Less reputable sources provide quite a bit more detail.

There is quite a bit of circumstantial evidence coming out of Middle East news organizations that indicate chemical weapons that were used in Syria came from Saudi Arabia.

The rest of the world now appears to be telling the United States that they believe our leadership is wearing tin-foil hats because these stories have not been addressed properly by American political leaders.

Russia and China have voted against US action in Syria, and there is substantial proof that the United States has lied every other time we backed the overthrow of democratically elected governments in 40 other countries over the last century or so.