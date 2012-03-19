How Cannabis Saved The World - Propaganda Machines

Cannabis criminalization involved xenophobia, racism, and religious persecution covered in How Cannabis Saved The World - Mega Fraud.

The fundamental belief of most of the world's faiths is that they are the only true religion. Each religion considers all other religions to be false. Latter Day Saints voice the extreme view on this topic.

Religious leaders wield great psychological power by convincing people that they control good and bad experiences after death.

People have routinely been imprisoned and executed based on religious views. The tendency is for members of the more popular religion to kill or imprison members of less popular religions. Many christians were tortured into conversion.

The first amendment to the bill of rights states the following in order to prevent these kinds of abuses.

This is supposed to prevent any one religion that achieves a majority from using the power of government to discriminate against all other religions.

That protection only works when people defend their rights. Buddhists, Sikhs, Hindu failed to do that during the 1930s, and christians abused this passive attitude by criminalizing some of their religious rights.

Hemp has been associated with human culture for over 10,000 years.

Use is interwoven with many religions for this reason.

Cannabis seed was used for nutrition by Buddha. It is part of the Sikh religion. It is an offering to Shiva as part of Hinduism. It could be used to pay taxes in British colonies. Unlike alcohol, it is not prohibited by Islamic faith.

400 feet of sea level rise after the last ice age wiped out archaeological sites near the sea older than 13,000 years. Cannabis use most likely began long before the evidence.

Prohibition is obviously unconstitutional.

This abuse occurred because of lack of government representation by oppressed religious groups.

Evidence indicates cannabis prohibition began with religious intolerance.

Hebrew references to kinebosm (silent 'm') cannot be a reference to calamus listed in the christian bible (aka: Q'ana bos listed in the Torah). Calamus is a bog weed found exclusively in Europe from the 9th to 5th century B.C. Cannabis is native to the Asia and African continents including Israel and Egypt. Calamus did not exist in the Middle East when the book of Exodus was written. It is not possible for kinebosm mentioned in Exodus 30:22-25 to be calamus. Kinebosm also cannot be cinnamon because it contains no oil. Cannabis seed contains about 30% oil.

Bible and Torah miss-translations for holy anointing oil shown in the book of Exodus could not have originally included cinnamon or calamus.

In fact, cannabis seed produces the highest quality oil known to man.

The establishment of more conservative government regulation of public morals is arguably the reason for the decline of the Roman Empire.

Irrational religious intolerance and racism are the reasons overcrowded prisons are cannibalizing school funding, which is causing the decline of the US in much the same way.

Once upon a time, cannabis was crucial for medicine and national security.

This discussion is continued in How Cannabis Saved The World - Rise of Civilization.